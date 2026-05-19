KSA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (Symbol: KSA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.50, changing hands as high as $38.53 per share. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KSA's low point in its 52 week range is $35.81 per share, with $41.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.52.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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