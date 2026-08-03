Krystal Biotech, Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $54.77 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $38.33 million, or $1.29 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.1% to $119.22 million from $96.04 million last year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $54.77 Mln. vs. $38.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.79 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue: $119.22 Mln vs. $96.04 Mln last year.

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