Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Kronos Worldwide said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 2, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 5, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.97%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.60%, the lowest has been 2.69%, and the highest has been 9.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.43 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.36 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kronos Worldwide. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 4.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRO is 0.04%, an increase of 11.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.58% to 21,745K shares. The put/call ratio of KRO is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.41% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kronos Worldwide is 9.86. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 16.41% from its latest reported closing price of 8.47.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kronos Worldwide is 1,786MM, a decrease of 0.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kempen Capital Management N.v. holds 2,043K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,058K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRO by 36.49% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,221K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,157K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,173K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRO by 89.34% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 1,028K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 931K shares, representing an increase of 9.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRO by 6.86% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 953K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 993K shares, representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRO by 8.80% over the last quarter.

Kronos Worldwide Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KRONOS is the TiO2 company. WThe Company takes pride in making the world brighter with the most effective whitening agent in the world – titanium dioxide. This inorganic compound pigment makes hundreds of things white – from your computer mouse to the paint on your wall. Paper, toothpaste, sunscreen, cosmetics and just about any other commonplace item colored white contains KRONOS TiO2. TiO2 also makes colors as brilliant as they can be. KRONOS has been making TiO2 for nearly a century now, beginning in 1916 with anatase TiO2 pigments. In 1939, KRONOS began marketing the first rutile TiO2 pigment. Delivering more effective "hiding power," rutile TiO2 has since replaced anatase in paints, coatings and plastics.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.