Kroger (KR) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Kroger said on March 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $47.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.21%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.10%, the lowest has been 1.38%, and the highest has been 3.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.40 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.62%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.41% Upside

As of March 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kroger is $52.47. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.41% from its latest reported closing price of $47.10.

The projected annual revenue for Kroger is $152,754MM, an increase of 3.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1929 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kroger. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KR is 0.27%, a decrease of 12.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 604,765K shares. The put/call ratio of KR is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 50,000K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,269K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KR by 0.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,587K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,212K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KR by 4.06% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,997K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,842K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KR by 5.43% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,058K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,761K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KR by 4.10% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,318K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,277K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KR by 5.50% over the last quarter.

Kroger Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Kroger Co. is Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to its Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. it is, across its family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 60 million customers through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. It is committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025.

