KREF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: KREF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.03, changing hands as high as $21.07 per share. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KREF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KREF's low point in its 52 week range is $17.10 per share, with $23.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.06.

