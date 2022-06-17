KRBN Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the KRBN ETF (Symbol: KRBN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.72, changing hands as low as $46.36 per share. KRBN shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRBN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRBN's low point in its 52 week range is $33.72 per share, with $56.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.62.

