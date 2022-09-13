KR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.61, changing hands as low as $49.25 per share. Kroger Co shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KR's low point in its 52 week range is $38.22 per share, with $62.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.15.

