KP Tissue (KPTSF) Declares $0.18 Dividend

KP Tissue said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in KP Tissue. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KPTSF is 0.00%, a decrease of 18.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 131K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of March 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for KP Tissue is 7.69. The forecasts range from a low of 7.31 to a high of $8.36. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual revenue for KP Tissue is 1,712MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 47K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 38K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

