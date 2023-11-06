Kosmos Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KOS

In trading on Monday, shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (Symbol: KOS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.04, changing hands as low as $7.01 per share. Kosmos Energy Ltd shares are currently trading off about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KOS's low point in its 52 week range is $5.28 per share, with $8.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.03.

