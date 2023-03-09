Korn (KFY) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Korn said on March 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 28, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $58.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.03%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.93%, the lowest has been 0.58%, and the highest has been 1.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.23% Upside

As of March 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Korn is $67.58. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 16.23% from its latest reported closing price of $58.14.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Korn is $2,813MM, a decrease of 0.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 682 funds or institutions reporting positions in Korn. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KFY is 0.20%, a decrease of 9.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 60,119K shares. The put/call ratio of KFY is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,955K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,993K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 2.84% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,676K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,278K shares, representing an increase of 14.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,651K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,436K shares, representing an increase of 12.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 1.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,642K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,612K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 1.38% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,620K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 0.44% over the last quarter.

Korn Ferry Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. The Company works with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. The Company helps them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.