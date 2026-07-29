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Korea Aerospace Earnings Decline In Q2; Shares Fall

July 29, 2026 — 02:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd. (047810.KS), on Wednesday reported lower net income in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company declined to KRW 35.9 billion from KRW 56.4 billion in the previous year.

Operating income decreased to KRW 48.4 billion from KRW 85.2 billion in the prior year.

Sales increased to KRW 1.1679 trillion from KRW 828.3 billion in the previous year.

On Tuesday, Korea Aerospace is currently trading 18.39% lesser at KRW 116,700 on the Korean Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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