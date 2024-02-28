News & Insights

Markets
KOP

Koppers Q4 Adj. Profit Declines; Sales Up 6.3%

February 28, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) reported net income attributable to Koppers for the fourth quarter of $12.9 million, or $0.59 per share, compared to $13.8 million, or $0.65 per share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income attributable to Koppers was $14.5 million or $0.67 per share, compared to $23.0 million or $1.09 per share. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.70, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter net sales increased to $513.2 million from $482.6 million, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $483.67 million in revenue.

Koppers expects 2024 sales of approximately $2.25 billion. Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be in the range of $4.60 to $4.80.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KOP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.