Koppers Q4 Adj. Profit Declines; Sales Up 6.3%

(RTTNews) - Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) reported net income attributable to Koppers for the fourth quarter of $12.9 million, or $0.59 per share, compared to $13.8 million, or $0.65 per share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income attributable to Koppers was $14.5 million or $0.67 per share, compared to $23.0 million or $1.09 per share. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.70, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter net sales increased to $513.2 million from $482.6 million, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $483.67 million in revenue.

Koppers expects 2024 sales of approximately $2.25 billion. Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be in the range of $4.60 to $4.80.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.