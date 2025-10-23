Markets
KNYJF

KONE Q3 Adj. EBIT Rises

(RTTNews) - KONE Corporation reported that its third quarter net income was 226.9 million euros, down 9.1% from prior year. Basic earnings per share was 0.43 euros compared to 0.48 euros. Adjusted EBIT was 340.7 million euros, an increase of 6.6% from prior year.

Sales grew by 0.3% to 2.76 billion euros. At comparable exchange rates, sales grew by 3.9%. Orders received grew by 3.0% to 2.14 billion euros. At comparable exchange rates, orders grew by 7.8%.

KONE expects its sales to grow 3-5% at comparable exchange rates in 2025. Adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be in the range of 11.9%-12.3%. The company previously expected its sales to grow 2-5% at comparable exchange rates in 2025. The improvement in adjusted EBIT margin was expected in the range of 11.8%-12.4%.

