KOMP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (Symbol: KOMP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.39, changing hands as low as $42.10 per share. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KOMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KOMP's low point in its 52 week range is $36.94 per share, with $53.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.09.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: URE shares outstanding history
Institutional Holders of AZUR
ETFs Holding PACD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.