KOMP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (Symbol: KOMP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.91, changing hands as high as $42.40 per share. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KOMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KOMP's low point in its 52 week range is $36.2301 per share, with $48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.18.

