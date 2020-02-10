Kodiak Sciences Gain 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) are climbing more than 6% on Monday followed by reporting additional safety, efficacy and durability data from the ongoing Phase 1b study of its investigational therapy KSI-301.

The stock touched a new high of $82.75 today morning, currently trading at $78.48.

KSI-301 is an intravitreal anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate, proposed for patients with treatment-naïve wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and retinal vein occlusion (RVO).

The results were presented by Diana V. Do, M.D., Professor of Ophthalmology at Byers Eye Institute, Stanford University School of Medicine as an oral presentation at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2020 meeting in Miami, FL.

