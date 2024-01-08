KNTK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNTK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.82, changing hands as high as $34.55 per share. Kinetik Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KNTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KNTK's low point in its 52 week range is $32.11 per share, with $34.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.16.

