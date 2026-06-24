Knowles Rides on Solid Demand for Voice-Enabled Devices: Worth Buying?

Knowles Corporation KN is increasingly benefiting from the rapid adoption of voice-enabled technologies across smartphones, wireless earbuds, smart speakers, wearables and Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices. As consumers progressively interact with technology through natural voice commands, demand for advanced audio capture and processing solutions continues to rise. Knowles is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend, given its expertise in acoustics, digital signal processing and advanced algorithms that enhance voice recognition and overall user experience.

Evolution in the Value Chain

Knowles' transformation from a component supplier to an integrated audio solutions provider has enabled it to move up the value chain. By offering more comprehensive audio solutions, the company has increased content per device and strengthened its relationships with customers.



The company aims to leverage its leading position in the MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphone market. Its MEMS microphones offer superior signal-to-noise performance while maintaining low power consumption, making them well-suited for next-generation mobile and connected devices. The company also maintains a strong position in balanced armature speakers, which deliver high acoustic output at lower power levels and are increasingly used in premium audio products.

Holistic Growth Lends Support

Knowles has enhanced its competitive position through targeted acquisitions. The buyout of Audience significantly expanded its digital signal processing and algorithm capabilities, allowing it to offer more sophisticated audio-processing solutions. The combination of hardware expertise and software capabilities has strengthened Knowles' ability to deliver differentiated products and address the growing demand for intelligent audio systems.



The growing adoption of edge computing has unveiled another significant growth opportunity for Knowles. As more devices process data locally rather than relying exclusively on cloud-based systems, demand for efficient edge-processing solutions is increasing. Knowles' portfolio of edge processors and audio technologies enables customers to develop smarter devices with faster response times, enhanced privacy and lower power consumption. These capabilities position the company to benefit from the continued expansion of IoT ecosystems and edge AI applications.



Beyond audio solutions, Knowles has built a diversified Precision Devices business that includes high-performance capacitors, radio-frequency filtering products and millimeter-wave RF solutions. These products serve attractive end markets such as aerospace, defense, medical and industrial applications, which typically feature longer product life cycles and higher barriers to entry. The diversified portfolio reduces dependence on consumer electronics while providing exposure to markets with favorable long-term demand trends.

Operational Efficiency Buoys Margins

Knowles' integrated design and manufacturing capabilities remain a key competitive advantage. The company utilizes proprietary manufacturing processes and a global production footprint to respond efficiently to evolving customer requirements while maintaining cost discipline. Its flexible manufacturing model allows management to balance automation and semi-automation to optimize productivity and reduce operating expenses.



Knowles has also mitigated pricing pressures through bill-of-material cost reductions, yield improvements, equipment efficiency gains and the migration of production to lower-cost manufacturing locations. These initiatives support profitability and help offset pricing erosion in mature product categories.

Price Performance

Knowles has jumped 127.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s surge of 351.6%. It has underperformed peers like Ciena Corporation CIEN and Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV. While VIAV has gained 404.3%, CIEN soared 479.5% over this period.

One-Year Price Performance of KN



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

End Note

Knowles remains well-positioned to benefit from favorable secular trends, including the proliferation of voice-enabled devices, the increasing adoption of edge AI and IoT technologies, and the growing demand for high-performance, precision electronic components. Its technology leadership, diversified product portfolio, disciplined operational execution and focus on innovation are likely to support sustained growth and value creation over the long term.



Knowles currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



With a favorable Zacks Rank and solid demand trends, Knowles appears primed for healthy long-term growth. Consequently, investors are likely to profit in the long run if they bet on this stock now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.