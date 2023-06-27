News & Insights

Knightscope Launches KEMS Software Platform

June 27, 2023

(RTTNews) - Knightscope, Inc. (KSCP) on Tuesday announced the launch of its Knightscope Emergency Management System (KEMS), a cloud-based application.

Knightscope has over 7,000 K1 Blue Light Towers, E-Phones, and Call Boxes across the country. The all-new KEMS platform will allow clients and technicians to monitor operational issues with real-time error detection and diagnostics.

The rollout of the KEMS platform is expected to continue throughout 2023.

Tuesday, the stock closed at $0.46, up 20.64% or $0.07 per share, at the Nasdaq.

