Knightscope (KSCP) Stock Jumps 8.7%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Knightscope, Inc. (KSCP) shares ended the last trading session 8.7% higher at $8. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 32.9% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock is benefiting from the company’s unwavering focus on operational excellence, strong financial discipline, and continued innovation in public safety technologies.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.09 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +56.4%. Revenues are expected to be $2.82 million, down 11.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Knightscope, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on KSCP going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Knightscope belongs to the Zacks Technology Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, AppLovin (APP), closed the last trading session 6.2% higher at $355.9. Over the past month, APP has returned -8.1%.

For AppLovin, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.97. This represents a change of +121.4% from what the company reported a year ago. AppLovin currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

