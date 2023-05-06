Klabin S.A. - ADR (KLBAY) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Klabin S.A. - ADR said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.57 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.90%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Klabin S.A. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLBAY is 0.00%, a decrease of 86.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 38.15% to 0K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 462.09% Upside

As of March 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Klabin S.A. - ADR is 46.09. The forecasts range from a low of 45.64 to a high of $47.45. The average price target represents an increase of 462.09% from its latest reported closing price of 8.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 61.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLBAY by 86.29% over the last quarter.

