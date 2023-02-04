KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Declares $1.30 Dividend

KLA-Tencor said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.30 per share.

At the current share price of $408.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.27%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.90%, the lowest has been 0.95%, and the highest has been 3.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.70 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.91 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.14% Downside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for KLA-Tencor is $383.18. The forecasts range from a low of $262.60 to a high of $504.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.14% from its latest reported closing price of $408.27.

The projected annual revenue for KLA-Tencor is $10,445MM, a decrease of 0.37%. The projected annual EPS is $25.09, an increase of 3.02%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2087 funds or institutions reporting positions in KLA-Tencor. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 0.81%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KLAC is 0.4687%, a decrease of 2.9397%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.20% to 153,377K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Primecap Management holds 7,110,794 shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,181,354 shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 1.67% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,594,947 shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,015,143 shares, representing a decrease of 6.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 4.36% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,988,292 shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,198,127 shares, representing a decrease of 24.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 1.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,231,178 shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,394,122 shares, representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 4.80% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 4,129,720 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,170,560 shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 0.84% over the last quarter.

KLA Background Information

KLA develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward.

