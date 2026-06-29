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KRG

Kite Realty Group Launches $300 Mln Offering Of Senior Notes

June 29, 2026 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Monday, Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) announced that its operating partnership, Kite Realty Group, L.P., launched a $300 million offering of exchangeable senior notes due 2032 in a private placement.

Additionally, the operating partnership intends to grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $45 million of notes.

It intends to use the proceeds to enter into the capped call transactions, repurchase up to approximately $30 million of common shares, repay or redeem all of the principal amount of 4.00% senior unsecured notes due 2026 at or before maturity.

In the pre-market hours, KRG is trading at $29.00, down 0.75 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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