Kinross Gold Completes Acquisition of 9.9% Stake in Eminent Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC has acquired a total of 7,574,237 units of Eminent Gold Corp., paying 40 cents per unit for a total investment of around $3 million. This transaction was pursuant to the completion of Eminent’s private placement of 10,711,900 units. Each unit includes one common share of Eminent and one-half of a share purchase warrant. Every warrant allows the holder to buy one common share at a price of 70 cents for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.



Before this acquisition, Kinross had no ownership or control over any securities of Eminent. Following the transaction, Kinross now holds a total of 7,574,237 common shares and 3,787,118 warrants. This represents about 9.9% of Eminent’s issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 14.15% on a partially diluted basis.



Shares of Kinross have surged 72% in the past year compared with a 26.7% rise of the industry.



Kinross aims to produce 2 million gold equivalent ounces (+/- 5%) at a production cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce of $1,120 (+/- 5%), with an all-in sustaining cost of $1,500 (+/- 5%) per ounce sold in 2025. Total attributable capital expenditures are expected to be $1,150 million (+/-5%).

