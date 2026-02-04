Is Kforce (KFRC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Kforce (KFRC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. KFRC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 13.58, which compares to its industry's average of 14.04. KFRC's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.76 and as low as 13.37, with a median of 17.72, all within the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that KFRC has a P/CF ratio of 10.73. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 11.96. Over the past 52 weeks, KFRC's P/CF has been as high as 21.09 and as low as 10.55, with a median of 16.22.

If you're looking for another solid Staffing Firms value stock, take a look at ManpowerGroup (MAN). MAN is a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

ManpowerGroup is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 9.17 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 1.57. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 14.04 and average PEG ratio of 1.14.

Over the last 12 months, MAN's P/E has been as high as 14.23, as low as 9.16, with a median of 11.89, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.57, as low as 1.54, with a median of 1.54.

ManpowerGroup also has a P/B ratio of 0.87 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.48. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.67, as low as 0.85, with a median of 1.22.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Kforce and ManpowerGroup strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, KFRC and MAN look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

