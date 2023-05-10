Kforce (KFRC) Declares $0.36 Dividend

Kforce said on May 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $52.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.72%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.98%, the lowest has been 1.30%, and the highest has been 3.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.41 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.82 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 454 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kforce. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KFRC is 0.16%, a decrease of 12.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.25% to 21,000K shares. The put/call ratio of KFRC is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.13% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kforce is 73.10. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 38.13% from its latest reported closing price of 52.92.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kforce is 1,696MM, a decrease of 0.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 814K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 847K shares, representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFRC by 16.18% over the last quarter.

FSCRX - Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 750K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

New South Capital Management holds 646K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 543K shares, representing an increase of 15.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFRC by 99.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 623K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management holds 580K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 472K shares, representing an increase of 18.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KFRC by 31,745.31% over the last quarter.

Kforce Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kforce Inc. is a domestic professional staffing services and solutions firm that specializes in the areas of Technology and Finance and Accounting. Each year, through its network of field offices located throughout the U.S. and two national delivery centers, Kforce provides opportunities for over 30,000 highly skilled professionals who work with over 3,000 clients, including a significant majority of the Fortune 500. Kforce promises to deliver great results through strategic partnership and knowledge sharing.

