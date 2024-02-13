Keysight (KEYS) to Boost Portfolio With Innovative Launches

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS aims to augment its portfolio with some innovative product launches. The company will showcase these top-notch wireless innovations at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain, emphasizing non-terrestrial networks (NTN), extreme connectivity and 6G technology research to create a more connected future.



Mobile World Congress serves as a global platform for mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers and industry professionals to display innovations, discuss industry trends and explore business opportunities.



The event is organized by the GSM Association, a trade body representing the interests of mobile network operators worldwide and features a series of conferences with prominent industry experts and thought leaders discussing key topics, trends and challenges in the mobile and telecommunications sectors. Keysight is likely to take full advantage of this global platform in order to expand its portfolio worldwide.



The company aims to take wireless communications to the next level by harnessing the power of satellite technology with its NTN solutions. It has collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to establish an end-to-end 5G NTN connection. Based on the successful demonstration of call signaling and data transfer using orbit trajectory emulation, the companies aim to accelerate 5G NTN technology to provide affordable broadband connectivity in remote areas.



Keysight UXM Wireless Connectivity Test Platform is an advanced test and measurement solution designed for the validation and testing of wireless connectivity technologies. It is a part of electronic test and measurement equipment. Supporting both Wi-Fi 7 and 5G, the UXM platform is capable of testing multiple wireless communication formats, including cellular technologies (2G, 3G, 4G LTE, and 5G NR), as well as non-cellular wireless standards (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth). This is likely to offer extreme connectivity to next-generation networks, providing top-notch performance and capabilities.



The event will also showcase Keysight's Eggplant automation, which refers to the Eggplant Digital Automation Intelligence platform. Eggplant, prior to its acquisition by Keysight, was known for its software solutions focused on test automation, user experience testing, and performance testing. It integrates artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities to enhance test automation of new Wi-Fi and 5G XR devices.



With the increasing demand for Open RAN networks, Keysight is set to display maximization of network performance with AI/ML, curbing energy consumption, securing the network and increasing its resilience. In addition, Keysight will showcase its new AI-assisted radio channel emulation solutions that speed up the development and evaluation of complex 6G technologies.



Keysight is likely to make a mark in the digital landscape with a focus on extending connectivity, pushing the limits of performance and advancing research on 6G technology. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen its position in the market.



It has lost 13.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 7.6%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Key Picks

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 20.15% and it delivered an average earnings surprise of 12% in the trailing four quarters.



The company holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. It is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products. It remains well-positioned for healthy growth in the data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.99%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 19.64%.



NVIDIA is the world leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



InterDigital, Inc.IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.4% and has surged 75.3% in the past year. A well-established global footprint, diversified product portfolio and ability to penetrate different markets are key growth drivers for InterDigital. The addition of technologies related to sensors, user interface and video to its already strong portfolio of wireless technology solutions is likely to drive considerable value, given the massive size of the market it offers licensing technologies to.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.