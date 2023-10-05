Keysight (KEYS) Solution Boosts Satellite Communication Testing

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently unveiled a cutting-edge Phased Array Antenna Control and Calibration solution designed for efficient testing of satellite communication systems. The technology is the latest addition to the Keysight S7601A antenna measurement toolset. It offers a comprehensive solution that facilitates testing for a wide range of antennas used in diverse applications such as cellular, automotive and satellite communications. Keysight’s new solution encompasses some unique features that minimize testing durations and empower engineers to overcome manufacturing complexities with ease.



The industry is witnessing a growing proliferation of phased arrays in both commercial and military satcom systems. The previously used parabolic dish has a fixed directional beam and various mechanical complexities. The modern phased array antennas can electronically adjust their beams, enabling precise and seamless positioning. However, efficient testing of this complex system is a challenging endeavor. Engineers need an automated testing facility to streamline the intricate and time-consuming validation procedure of such complex systems.



Keysight’s flexible measurement solution incorporates a proprietary calibration algorithm feature. This allows precise gain and phase measurements, even in a far-field test setup for individual phased array components. The over-the-air calibration and characterization solution integrates all functions into an intuitive software interface. This enables engineers to seamlessly control the high-performance test instruments, the compact positioning equipment and the temperature control unit for the antenna under test.



It supports a wide range of testing procedures, including gain and phase calibration, beam scan analysis, cross-polarization isolation and more. The cutting-edge solution optimizes frequency, gain and phase response to augment signal-pointing accuracy.



The advanced features of the new Phased Array Antenna Control and Calibration solution will likely accelerate the development of next-generation satellite communication systems. This latest innovation will broaden Keysight's robust portfolio and reinforce its position as a leading provider of electronic design and test systems.



The company is gaining traction with strong industry-wide growth. It is witnessing solid adoption of its electronic design and test solutions. Electronic devices form the fulcrum of IoT services, wireless devices, data centers and 5G technologies. The rapid adoption of these devices is increasing demand for electronics testing equipment.



Keysight boasts a robust 5G portfolio. Its 5G product design validation solutions, ranging from Layer 1 to 7, enable telecom and semiconductor companies to accelerate their 5G initiatives. Apart from strength in the 5G domain, the company is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications, and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.



Shares of the company have declined 22.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 13.8%.



