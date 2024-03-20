Keysight (KEYS) Partners NVIDIA to Boost AI Native 6G Research

Keysight Technologies Inc. KEYS joined forces with NVIDIA to accelerate 6G research efforts through the NVIDIA 6G Research Cloud Platform. It is an open, flexible and modular cloud-native platform that offers researchers a comprehensive suite of AI native solutions for RAN (Radio Access Network) technology.



6G is expected to be the first generation of wireless technology that is completely AI-based. However, the rapid adoption of advanced AI in 6G technologies poses a new challenge. Experts and researchers need a network emulation solution to efficiently validate AI algorithms optimized to increase network capacity, speed and usage in realistic network conditions. Before commercial implementation, enterprises need tools that can realistically replicate wireless systems for training, testing and refinement of the AI algorithms.



Keysight’s end-to-end network emulation and testing solutions effectively match the requirements of realism and scalability vital for advancements in AI architecture supporting next-generation wireless technologies. Its comprehensive portfolio includes a 6G Sub-Terahertz R&D test, 6G Vector Component Analysis, Network Modeling solution and more.



The company is also developing a cloud-based version of its solution suite. Integration of Keysight’s cloud based solution with NVIDIA's GPU acceleration network will enhance the scalability and assist researchers with faster access to the industry’s most realistic network emulation capabilities.



Keysight’s focus on expanding its portfolio of 6G-compatible testing solutions underscores the farsightedness of its research and development initiatives. This will strengthen its position in the communication sector and boost its business prospects.



Keysight boasts a robust 5G portfolio. Its 5G product design validation solutions, ranging from Layer 1 to 7, enable telecom and semiconductor companies to accelerate their 5G initiatives. Apart from strength in the 5G domain, the company is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally. However, cautious customer behavior and macroeconomic challenges are a major concern for the company in the near term.



It has lost 3.8% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 1.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Pinterest PINS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 37.42%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 3.92%.



Pinterest is increasingly establishing a unique value proposition to advertisers that could provide a competitive advantage in the long haul. Through various innovations, it continues to dramatically improve the advertising platform, which appears to be one of the best ad platforms for consumer discretionary brands looking for ways to reach customers and stretch smaller ad budgets.



Workday Inc. WDAY, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 9.03% in the last reported quarter.



Workday is a provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.

