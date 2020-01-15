Keysight Extends Alliance With CAICT for 5G NR Test Plan

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS has announced the extension of its collaboration with China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (“CAICT”) to accelerate the 5G new radio (NR) base station performance test plan.



Keysight’s leading emulation solutions will support the development of effective 5G NR Massive MIMO tests under complex 3D spatial fading channel conditions



Markedly, Keysight’s alliance with CAICT dates back nearly 10 year. The partnership was established for the commercialization of 5G in China.



Emulation Solutions to Aid the Test Plan



The test plan is being endorsed by the IMT-2020 (5G) Promotional Group — a leading platform that unifies operators, vendors, and research institutes in China to promote 5G.



Keysight’s collaboration with CAICT will enable base station manufacturers to easily and confidently validate the MIMO performance of their designs in accordance with the IMT-2020 test plan.



Markedly, Keysight will make use of its PROPSIM F64 5G channel emulation solution for meeting the test plan needs. The PROPSIM F64 solution facilitates emulating real-life radio conditions.



Several mobile operators across the world use PROPSIM F64 to validate 5G NR devices and base stations. In fact, PROPSIM F64 is the industry's first 5G NR channel emulation solution.



The solution is likely to support CAICT’s 5G NR test plan by accelerating performance validation of new 5G mobile devices and base stations for deployment in China.



Growing Demand for 5G Validation Solutions



Keysight is witnessing growing adoption of its 5G emulation solutions. Robust collaborations and strategic deals are helping Keysight to enhance electronic design and testing instrumentation solutions.



Recently, Keysight’s 5G emulation solutions were adopted by MediaTek for 8K video streaming in a smart TV at CES 2020. Moreover, the company’s 5G emulation solutions will be utilized by MediaTek’s 5G mobile SOC — Dimensity 1000 — to validate and set up a 5G new radio (NR) connection.



Moreover, the company is well poised to capitalize on strong growth in the wireless ecosystem primarily triggered by advancement in 5G investment. Intensive infrastructure investments in 5G deployment and positive trial testing results also hold promise.





Wrapping up



Apart from strength in 5G domain, Keysight’s efforts in other emerging markets like IoT and high-speed data centers bode well. Additionally, medical devices and pharmaceutical markets hold immense potential courtesy of growing usage of electronics-based testing equipment in these markets.



Moreover, it gains from a solid clientele that comprises leading players like Alphabet, Amazon, Boeing, Facebook, Microsoft and Nvidia to mention a few.



Such upsides have boosted investors’ confidence, which is evident from the stock’s 46.8% rally in the past year compared with the industry’s 27.2% growth.



