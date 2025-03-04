KeyCorp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KEY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.58, changing hands as low as $15.62 per share. KeyCorp shares are currently trading down about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KEY's low point in its 52 week range is $13.105 per share, with $20.0395 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.79. The KEY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

