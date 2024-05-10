Keybanc Upgrades Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2024, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Warner Bros. Discovery (NasdaqGS:WBD) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.73% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Warner Bros. Discovery is 13.08. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 62.73% from its latest reported closing price of 8.04.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Warner Bros. Discovery is 47,587MM, an increase of 17.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,968 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warner Bros. Discovery. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBD is 0.22%, an increase of 3.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.32% to 1,665,186K shares. The put/call ratio of WBD is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 79,505K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,479K shares , representing an increase of 18.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 14.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 68,848K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,323K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 5.64% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,202K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,299K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 50,983K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,726K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 5.68% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49,185K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,675K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 7.28% over the last quarter.

Warner Bros. Discovery Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Discovery, Inc. is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and in nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.