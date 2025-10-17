Keybanc Maintains Rocket Lab (RKLB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Keybanc maintained coverage of Rocket Lab (NasdaqCM:RKLB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.56% Downside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rocket Lab is $47.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 28.56% from its latest reported closing price of $67.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rocket Lab is 622MM, an increase of 23.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 857 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocket Lab. This is an increase of 547 owner(s) or 176.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RKLB is 0.52%, an increase of 45.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 197.81% to 307,965K shares. The put/call ratio of RKLB is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vk Services holds 21,324K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,114K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,619K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKLB by 84.97% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 13,503K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 13,220K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw holds 11,478K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company.

