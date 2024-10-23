Kerry Group Continues Share Buyback Program

Kerry Group plc (GB:KYGA) has released an update.

Kerry Group plc has repurchased 7,144 of its A ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin, with the highest price paid being €93.80 per share. This transaction is part of a larger €300 million buyback programme set to continue until December 2024. Following this repurchase, Kerry will have 170,033,218 ordinary shares in issue, excluding treasury shares.

