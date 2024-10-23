News & Insights

Stocks

Kerry Group Continues Share Buyback Program

October 23, 2024 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kerry Group plc (GB:KYGA) has released an update.

Kerry Group plc has repurchased 7,144 of its A ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin, with the highest price paid being €93.80 per share. This transaction is part of a larger €300 million buyback programme set to continue until December 2024. Following this repurchase, Kerry will have 170,033,218 ordinary shares in issue, excluding treasury shares.

For further insights into GB:KYGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.