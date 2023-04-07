Kering (PPRUY) Declares $1.03 Dividend

Kering said on April 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $1.03 per share ($2.05 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.49 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 19, 2023.

At the current share price of $64.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kering. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPRUY is 0.32%, a decrease of 0.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.00% to 6,762K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 129.16% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kering is $148.93. The forecasts range from a low of $45.03 to a high of $298.42. The average price target represents an increase of 129.16% from its latest reported closing price of $64.99.

The projected annual revenue for Kering is $22,375MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $34.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYEUX - Europe 1.25x Strategy Fund Class H holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPRUY by 58.10% over the last quarter.

Todd Asset Management holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 36.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPRUY by 14.35% over the last quarter.

BLUIX - BLUEPRINT GROWTH FUND Institutional Class holds 3K shares.

Tradition Wealth Management holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

