Kemper (KMPR) Declares $0.31 Dividend

Kemper said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the current share price of $56.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.19%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.72%, the lowest has been 1.11%, and the highest has been 2.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.63% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kemper is $62.63. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 10.63% from its latest reported closing price of $56.61.

The projected annual revenue for Kemper is $5,108MM, a decrease of 10.04%. The projected annual EPS is $2.84.

Fund Sentiment

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kemper. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.35%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KMPR is 0.1642%, an increase of 1.7995%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.15% to 64,768K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,796,802 shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,037,987 shares, representing a decrease of 67.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMPR by 33.35% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,364,157 shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,111,104 shares, representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMPR by 3.29% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 4,354,174 shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,294,390 shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMPR by 8.66% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,964,298 shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 3,190,109 shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,063,524 shares, representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMPR by 5.72% over the last quarter.

Kemper Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation's leading specialized insurers. With $14.3 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.2 million policies, is represented by more than 30,000 agents and brokers, and has 9,500 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.