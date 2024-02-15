Kelly Services Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kelly Services (KELYB):

Earnings: $11.4 million in Q4 vs. -$0.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.31 in Q4 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kelly Services reported adjusted earnings of $34.1 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.56 per share Revenue: $1.23 billion in Q4 vs. $1.23 billion in the same period last year.

