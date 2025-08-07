Kelly Services Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Kelly Services (KELYB) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $19.0 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $4.6 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kelly Services reported adjusted earnings of $19.80 million or $0.54 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $1.101 billion from $1.057 billion last year.

Kelly Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19.0 Mln. vs. $4.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.52 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $1.101 Bln vs. $1.057 Bln last year.

