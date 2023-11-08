News & Insights

Kellanova Issues Guidance For Its Initial Quarter

November 08, 2023

(RTTNews) - Kellanova (K) said it expects fourth quarter earnings per share of $0.73-$0.76 on an adjusted basis, implying a modest decline from prior year. Net sales are projected to be approximately $3.1 billion, which implies on-algorithm growth excluding the estimated impact of the WK Kellogg Co spin-off, as well as the Russia divestiture and foreign currency translation.

The company noted that fourth quarter will be the first reporting period as a stand-alone company, after the spin-off of WK Kellogg Co.

