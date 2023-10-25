KC Wheat Touching New Lows

Wheat futures are sliding through midday, led by 1.8% losses in the KC market. December HRW is down by 13 cent to levels not seen since the contract began trading in 2021. Chicago SRW futures are trading 7 to 10 cents weaker at midday. MGE HRS futures are down by 5 to 7 cents so far.

USDA’s Ag Attache has a 1% higher yield and a 400k larger wheat crop for Ukraine than the official WAOB figure. The Attache has Ukrainian wheat output at 22.9 MMT, with 10.5 MMT for export.

Wheat conditions in Argentina continue to deteriorate, as BAGE suggests 47% of the crop is in poor or very poor condition.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.71 3/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.99 1/4, down 8 1/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $4.90 7/8, down 8 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat is at $6.51 3/4, down 11 1/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $5.90 1/2, down 11 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat is at $7.23 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

