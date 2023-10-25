News & Insights

KC Wheat Touching New Lows

October 25, 2023 — 12:44 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Wheat futures are sliding through midday, led by 1.8% losses in the KC market. December HRW is down by 13 cent to levels not seen since the contract began trading in 2021. Chicago SRW futures are trading 7 to 10 cents weaker at midday. MGE HRS futures are down by 5 to 7 cents so far.

USDA’s Ag Attache has a 1% higher yield and a 400k larger wheat crop for Ukraine than the official WAOB figure. The Attache has Ukrainian wheat output at 22.9 MMT, with 10.5 MMT for export. 

Wheat conditions in Argentina continue to deteriorate, as BAGE suggests 47% of the crop is in poor or very poor condition.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.71 3/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.99 1/4, down 8 1/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat  is at $4.90 7/8, down 8 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.51 3/4, down 11 1/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat  is at $5.90 1/2, down 11 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat  is at $7.23 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

