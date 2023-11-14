KC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (Symbol: KC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.47, changing hands as high as $5.58 per share. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading up about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KC's low point in its 52 week range is $2.35 per share, with $10.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.51.

