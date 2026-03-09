KBWB Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In the case of Invesco KBW Bank, the RSI reading has hit 29.7 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 33.9. A bullish investor could look at KBWB's 29.7 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), KBWB's low point in its 52 week range is $51.125 per share, with $91.435 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.76. Invesco KBW Bank shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day.
