KBR (KBR) Declares $0.14 Dividend

KBR said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.54 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $58.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.92%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.32%, the lowest has been 0.87%, and the highest has been 2.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 862 funds or institutions reporting positions in KBR. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KBR is 0.50%, an increase of 4.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.57% to 179,828K shares. The put/call ratio of KBR is 1.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.05% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for KBR is 71.86. The forecasts range from a low of 66.66 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 22.05% from its latest reported closing price of 58.88.

The projected annual revenue for KBR is 7,132MM, an increase of 8.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.95.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,821K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,882K shares, representing an increase of 13.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBR by 81.82% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,454K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,863K shares, representing a decrease of 6.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBR by 91.36% over the last quarter.

Impactive Capital holds 4,349K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,237K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,063K shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBR by 11.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,171K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,151K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBR by 13.37% over the last quarter.

KBR Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KBR Inc. delivers science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

Key filings for this company:

