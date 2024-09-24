KBR Bags Contracts For Seatrium's FPSO Projects In Brazil

(RTTNews) - KBR Inc. (KBR), a science, technology, and engineering solutions provider, said on Tuesday that it has bagged engineering contracts from Seatrium Group to develop topsides facilities for two new high-production, energy-efficient floating production storage and offloading or FPSO units.

The units are being designed for Petrobras' Atapu and Sepia fields in the Santos Basin, Brazil.

Under the terms, KBR will provide Seatrium with detailed engineering services and technical engineering procurement support for the topsides of P-84 and P-85 FPSOs, which are part of Petrobras' new generation of FPSO platforms.

Each will be capable of producing 225,000 barrels of oil per day and compressing, treating, and re-injecting 10 Mm³ of gas per day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.