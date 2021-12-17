KBE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR— S&P— Bank ETF (Symbol: KBE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.11, changing hands as low as $52.45 per share. SPDR— S&P— Bank shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KBE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KBE's low point in its 52 week range is $40.21 per share, with $58.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.87.

