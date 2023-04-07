KBC Group (KBCSY) Declares $1.62 Dividend

KBC Group said on April 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $1.62 per share ($3.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $24.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.96%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in KBC Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KBCSY is 0.73%, an increase of 142.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.07% to 95K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.74% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for KBC Group is $42.67. The forecasts range from a low of $33.58 to a high of $53.23. The average price target represents an increase of 70.74% from its latest reported closing price of $24.99.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for KBC Group is $8,488MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.46.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 50.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBCSY by 84.06% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 94K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 21.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBCSY by 48.87% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.