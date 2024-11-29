Kalium Lakes Sees Strong Approval in AGM Resolutions

Kalium Lakes Ltd (AU:KLL) has released an update.
Kalium Lakes Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, garnering strong support from shareholders. The poll results showed an overwhelming majority in favor, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction. This outcome could bolster market sentiment around Kalium Lakes’ stock.
