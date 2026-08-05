Kakao Games Loss Widens In Q2; Shares Fall

(RTTNews) - Kakao Games Corp. (293490.KQ), a South Korean video game publisher and developer, on Wednesday reported a widened loss in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net loss attributable to the shareholders of the parent company widened to KRW 49.03 billion from KRW 26.12 billion in the previous year.

Operating loss widened to KRW 23.03 billion from KRW 8.62 billion in the prior year.

Sales declined to KRW 75.02 billion from KRW 115.81 billion in the previous year.

Kakao Games is currently trading 6.36% lesser at KRW7,810 on the Kosdaq Stock Exchange.

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