Juniper Networks (JNPR) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Juniper Networks said on January 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $30.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.84%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.96%, the lowest has been 2.25%, and the highest has been 4.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.30 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.71% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Juniper Networks is $34.62. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 11.71% from its latest reported closing price of $30.99.

The projected annual revenue for Juniper Networks is $5,844MM, an increase of 10.24%. The projected annual EPS is $2.31, an increase of 58.08%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1191 funds or institutions reporting positions in Juniper Networks. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 2.54%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:JNPR is 0.2233%, an increase of 4.9068%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.54% to 348,935K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 38,850,758 shares representing 11.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,734,258 shares, representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNPR by 4.31% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 27,953,765 shares representing 8.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,800,765 shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNPR by 4.22% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 11,427,573 shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,778,413 shares, representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNPR by 1.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,622,643 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,527,000 shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNPR by 3.51% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,307,137 shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,156,470 shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNPR by 3.23% over the last quarter.

Juniper Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world.

