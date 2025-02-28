News & Insights

Juniper Networks, IBM To Expand Collaboration - Quick Facts

February 28, 2025 — 08:28 am EST

(RTTNews) - Juniper Networks (JNPR) and IBM (IBM) announced plans to expand their collaboration around joint sales, marketing and product integration efforts. The companies are planning to integrate Juniper's Mist AI and IBM watsonx with the aim to address the complexities of managing IT networks that can help improve user experiences and lower operational costs.

The latest collaboration will focus on bringing Mist AI, a key part of Juniper's AI-Native Networking Platform that uses AI to optimize the E2E client-to-cloud experience across wireless, wired, SD-WAN, data center and security experiences, with IBM watsonx, IBM's portfolio of AI products designed to accelerate the impact of generative AI and drive productivity in core enterprise workflows.

